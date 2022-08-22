PML-N leaders get protective bail in Punjab Assembly riots case

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) has granted 14-day protective bail to Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Atta Tarar, and 12 others in the Punjab Assembly riots case, ARY News reported on Monday.

According to details, the orders were passed by acting IHC Chief Justice Justice Aamer Farooq on a petition filed by Special Assistant to prime minister (SAPM) Atta Tarar.

Justice Aamer Farooq granted 14-day protective bail to the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leaders against surety bonds of Rs25,000.

It is pertinent to mention here that at least 13 leaders of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) approached the Islamabad High Court (IHC) to seek protective bail.

The party leaders included Rana Mashood, Saiful Malook Khokhar, Adil Chattha, Attaullah Tarar, Shuaib Marth, Malik Ghulam Habib, Sardar Awais, Mirza Javed, Pir Khizer Hayat, Raja Saghir, Abdul Rauf, Bilal Farooq, and Rana Manan.

Earlier this week, the Punjab government decided to arrest Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leaders in the Punjab Assembly riots case. The case was registered at PS Qila Gujjar Singh.

On August 13, the Punjab police raided residence of Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) Attaullah Tarar in the wee hours after he failed to appear before a probe team investigating the May 25 incidents.

