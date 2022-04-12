PML-N leaders question Tariq Fatemi’s presence in economic meeting

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leaders on Tuesday expressed reservations over the presence of former ambassador Tariq Fatehmi in the meeting chaired by PM Shehbaz Sharif to review the economic situation of the country, ARY News reported, citing sources.

According to the inside story of the economic experts meeting, few PML-N leaders raised reservations over the presence of Tariq Fatemi. Fatemi was named in the Dawn Leaks Inquiry and he should not have been called to attend the meeting, the PML-N leaders were in the view according to the sources.

We will talk to PM Shehbaz Sharif on the matter as doing this at the start of getting power will damage the relations with the state institutions, they added.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif chaired a meeting of economic team in Islamabad on Tuesday.

It discussed the economic situation of the country.

Who is Tariq Fatemi?

Tariq Fatemi, 72, was born in Dhaka in 1944. Fatemi holds a Bachelors and Masters degree in Arts.

The former special assistant to the then prime minister Nawaz Sharif on Foreign Affairs Tariq Fatemi was named in the Dawn Leaks. The allegations levelled against him were made by in the inquiry into a Dawn story.

Tariq Fatehmi joined the foreign service at the age of 29 in October 1969. His career as a diplomat spans 35 years, with a number of high-profile appointments around the world.

