PML-N leadership decides to enter ‘election fray’ from mid-Jan  

LAHORE: The top leadership of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) has decided to enter ‘election fray’ from mid-January with the February 8 general election just a little over a month away, ARY News reported on Saturday.

Sources told ARY News that PML-N top leadership, Nawaz Sharif and Shehbaz Sharif, along with central leaders would address the election rallies.

Sources claimed that preparations were underway to chalk out schedule of the public gatherings ahead of the elections.

The PML-N has decided to start a series of public gatherings after allotment of party tickets and announcement of manifesto. Sources claimed the first public gathering would likely be held in Kasur if PML-N’s election campaign starts from Punjab.

During his addresses, the three-time prime minister would point out “successful projects” of different eras. He would also point out the party’s future economic and political strategy.

Meanwhile, PML-N leader Marriyum Aurangzeb said her party would start its election campaign from next week and present his economic agenda before people.

She also stated that the general elections in the country will be held as per schedule whoever may have been behind the resolution.

Earlier on January 3, the PML-N announced the names of its candidates for national and provincial assemblies from Balochistan.

Taking to X, the party said it approved the award of party tickets to Balochistan candidates after conclusion of the interviews by the Central Parliamentary Board for the General Election 2024.