PML-N likely to retain its former ministers in Punjab cabinet

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) has decided to form a small cabinet in Punjab in two phases besides also likely giving speaker Punjab Assembly’s slot to Jahangir Tareen’s group, ARY NEWS reported.

According to sources, the PML-N has decided to retain provincial ministers who had performed well during its last tenure in the Punjab cabinet and give them the same portfolios.

“Malik Ahmed Khan will get law ministry, Rana Mashood for education ministry, Khawaja Salman Rafique and Khawaja Imran Nazir for health, Bilal Yasin as food minister while Saiful Malook Khokhar, Mian Mujtaba Shuja will also get ministerial portfolios,” they said.

From PPP, the sources said that Syed Hasan Murtaza and Ali Haider Gilani will be awarded ministerial portfolios while independent candidate Jugnu Mohsin will also get a ministry in Punjab cabinet headed by Hamza Shahbaz.

Following Lahore High Court (LHC) orders, Hamza Shahbaz Sharif Saturday was sworn in as the 21st Chief Minister of Punjab at a ceremony held at the Governor House, Punjab.

Hamza Shahbaz Sharif was administered the oath by National Assembly Speaker Raja Pervez Asharaf on LHC order after Punjab Governor Omar Cheema turned down the court’s suggestion and refused to administer the oath.

The oath-taking ceremony was attended by PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz Sharif and federal ministers including Rana Sanaullah, Musaddiq Malik, Azam Nazeer Tarar and others.

