PML-N likely to retreat on issue of PCB chairman’s appointment

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) is likely to retreat on the issue of the appointment of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman following a ‘disagreement’ with Pakistan People’s Party (PPP), ARY News reported on Sunday, citing sources.

Sources told ARY News that Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) came face-to-face on the issue of appointment of PCB chairman.

According to sources, PPP’s stance on the matter is that since its minister heads the Inter-Provincial Coordination Division and PCB is related to the ministry, its chairman should be appointed by the party.

The PPP has nominated Zaka Ashraf for the PCB chief slot, while the PML-N wants to appoint Najam Sethi, the PCB’s management committee chairman, to the post.

Sources claimed that the federal ministers and Najam Sethi have failed to convince former president Asif Ali Zardari on the matter. Following the disagreement, sources said, the PML-N has decided to retreat on the issue.

Sources further claimed that Najam Sethi is likely to be given another position if he does not become the PCB chairman.

It is pertinent to mention here that the PCB management committee’s extension expires on June 21 and before that efforts are being made to conduct the chairman elections.

Earlier on June 9, Federal Minister for Inter-Provincial Coordination (IPC) Ehsan Ur Rehman Mazari said that he had forwarded a summary to PM Shehbaz Sharif seeking the appointment of Zaka Ashraf as new PCB chairman.

In a statement, Mazari said that Najam Sethi, who is currently serving as Pakistan Cricket Borad management committee chairman, was appointed for a period four months to conduct elections for PCB chairman.

“How a person heading the PCB committee can become a candidate for PCB chief slot” he asked, adding that Zaka Ashraf would be the new cricket board chairman no matter what.