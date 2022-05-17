PML-N moves anti-corruption against former Punjab CM Usman Buzdar

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz on Tuesday has moved the anti-corruption department for a probe against former CM Punjab Usman Buzdar, ARY News reported.

The plea forwarded to the anti-corruption stated former Punjab CM Usman Buzdar allegedly remained involved in corrupt practices and abused his powers being the chief executive of Punjab.

Close aides of Usman Buzdar also made assets through illegal transfers and postings in Punjab. Former secretary Punjab CM, Tahir Khursheed, Umar Buzdar, Jaffar Buzdar, Aamir Taimur, Mukhtar Ahmed, Samullah, Habib Gul Khan and Captain retired Aijaz Jaffar have also been nominated in the case.

On Monday, PML-N leader Atta Tarar had said that the government would launch a probe against former CM Punjab Usman Buzdar.

Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) leader Atta Tarar held a press conference and announced that the government is to launch a probe against Usman Buzdar. Imran Khan claimed that Buzdar’s performance is not apparently visible but he has worked very hard, now we would investigate how much work he has done, the PML-N leader insinuated.

He took to PTI leader Farh Gogi and her husband and said that they would have to come back to Pakistan and answer for their corruption. The interior ministry has started working to get them back to the country and present them before the law, he claimed.

Farha Gogi would have to account for the Rs70 million Bangalow she built in Multan, Atta Tarar added.

