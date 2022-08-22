PML-N MPA disqualified on fake degree made political secretary to PM

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif has appointed former PML-N MPA Kashif Mehmood- who was disqualified from his provincial assembly seat over submitting fake degree- as his political secretary, ARY NEWS reported.

The prime minister made Kashif Mehmood his political secretary before a by-poll in Chishtian, after the seat fell vacant following his disqualification.

Before the induction of PML-N MPA Kashif Mehmood, the federal cabinet headed by Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif already comprise of 61 members as per the official portal of the Cabinet Division including 33 federal ministers, seven ministers of state, four advisers, 17 special assistants to prime minister (SAPMs) while 29 parliamentary secretaries are also notified.

On July 26, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) de-notified Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) MPA Kashif Mehmood.

the ECP has de-notified PML-N MPA from Bahawalnagar – Kashif Mehmood – after the Supreme Court had dismissed his review petition in a fake degree case.

It should be remembered that in the 2018 general election, Kashif Mehmood won from PP-241 Bahawalnagar, he garnered 48,543 votes while Pakistan Tehreek-e- Insaf (PTI) candidate Muhammad Muzaffar Khan received 44,184 votes.

Comments