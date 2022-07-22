PML-N MPA’s son injured in firing

LAHORE: Son of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) MPA, Muhammad Ghiyas ud-Din, sustained injuries in a firing incident in Shakargarh city in Punjab’s Narowal District, ARY News reported.

According to details, unknown assailants opened fire at PML-N MPA Muhammad Ghiyas ud-Din’s son in Shakargarh city within the limits of Durman Chowk City Police Station.

The PML-N MPA’s son was hit by three bullets and was immediately shifted to Tehsil Headquarter Hospital for medical treatment, a police spokesperson said, adding that the incident took place on the basis of an old dispute.

Earlier in 2021, son of Balochistan Assembly member Sardar Abdul Rehman Khetran sustained injuries in a firing incident in Quetta that also saw the murder of three other people.

The incident occurred at the Samungli Road in Quetta after unidentified men opened fire allegedly over a land dispute, resulting in the immediate death of three people.

