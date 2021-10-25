Son of Balochistan MPA injured, three others killed in Quetta firing

QUETTA: Son of Balochistan Assembly’s member Sardar Abdul Rehman Khetran sustained injuries in a firing incident in Quetta that also saw the murder of three other people, ARY NEWS reported.

The incident occurred at the Samungli Road in Quetta after unidentified men opened fire allegedly over a land dispute, resulting in the immediate death of three people.

“Son of Balochistan MPA Sardar Abdul Rehman Khetran sustained wounds in the incident,” the police said while confirming his presence at the spot.

They further said that the injured was shifted to a hospital for medical treatment.

The law enforcing authorities have cordoned off the area and launched an investigation into the entire episode.

Although the above-mentioned incident involving the son of Balochistan MPA is not said to have a terror link, however, the law enforcement authorities are continuously engaged in dealing with the terrorists who had previously carried out terror acts in the province.

In one such action recently, six terrorists including a Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA) commander were killed in an intelligence-based operation (IBO) by security forces in Harnai area of Balochistan.

According to the ISPR, on the confirmed presence of terrorists in a hideout near Jamboro area of Harnai, the security forces conducted IBO in the area to apprehend a group of externally sponsored terrorists working against peace in Balochistan.

“As soon as troops cordoned the area, terrorists tried to flee from the hideout and opened indiscriminate fire,” the army’s media wing said adding that six terrorists were killed including a BLA commander after a heavy exchange of fire.

