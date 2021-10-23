Six terrorists including BLA commander killed in Balochistan IBO: ISPR

RAWALPINDI: Six terrorists including a Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA) commander were killed in an intelligence-based operation (IBO) by security forces in Harnai area of Balochistan, ARY NEWS reported quoting Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR).

According to the ISPR, on the confirmed presence of terrorists in a hideout near Jamboro area of Harnai, the security forces conducted IBO in the area to apprehend a group of externally sponsored terrorists working against peace in Balochistan.

“As soon as troops cordoned the area, terrorists tried to flee from the hideout and opened indiscriminate fire,” the army’s media wing said adding that six terrorists were killed including a BLA commander after a heavy exchange of fire.

It identified the slain BLA commander as Tariq alias Nasir besides adding that a huge cache of arms and ammunition was also recovered from the hideout.

The ISPR said that such IBOs to eliminate perpetrators of terrorist acts in Pakistan will continue and the terrorists will not be allowed to sabotage hard-earned opportunities for prosperity and socio-economic growth of the people of Balochistan.

The action came a day after a Pakistan Army’s soldier embraced martyrdom after security forces were fired upon in Kech district of the Balochistan province.

According to the ISPR, terrorists opened fire at a security forces’ check-post in district Kech and during an exchange of fire, Sepoy Muhammad Qaiser embraced martyrdom.

The army’s media wing said that the troops responded to the attack promptly and a search operation is also underway to hunt down perpetrators of the incident.

Facebook Notice for EU!

You need to login to view and post FB Comments!