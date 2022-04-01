PML-N mulls over to nominate Hamza Shahbaz for CM Punjab’s slot

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) is mulling over to appoint Hamza Shahbaz as the joint opposition’s candidate for Chief Minister Punjab, ARY NEWS reported.

The decision was mulled over during an online meeting chaired by the party supremo Nawaz Sharif where a majority of the PML-N leaders supported is candidature.

The sources, however, said that the final decision on the candidature of Hamza Shahbaz will be taken after consultation with joint opposition and disgruntled members of the PTI.

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) has accelerated its efforts and reached out to Ghazanfar Abbas Chheena group, another dissident faction of PTI in Punjab.

Sources privy to the development told ARY News that the PML-N delegation contacted estranged PTI MPA Ghazanfar Abbas Cheena and sought his support for joint opposition candidate for Punjab CM slot.

Matters pertaining to other political developments in Centre also came under discussion during the conversation, sources told ARY News.

They said that Ghazanfar Abbas Cheena has sought time from PML-N leadership for consultation with other like-minded lawmakers over the Punjab Chief Minister election.

On the other hand, Pervaiz Elahi, the ruling PTI’s candidate for the chief minister’s slot, is not only trying to get Tareen group by his side, but is also using his clout to ‘poach’ PML-N MPAs.

Mr Elahi, along with Tariq Bashir Cheema, Basharat Raja, Chaudhry Zaheeruddin and Hafiz Ammar Yasir, met the Chheena group at the residence of its leader, Ghazanfar Abbas Chheena on Thursday.

