PML-N postpones Okara power show due to heavy rain

Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) has announced to postpone its power show in Okara today due to bad weather conditions, ARY News reported.

Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Maryam Aurangzeb announced the postponement of the Okara public gathering. PML-N vice president Maryam Nawaz and Chief Minister Punjab Hamza Shehbaz were scheduled to address the Okara power show.

An 80-ft-wide and 30-ft-long stage, thousands of chairs, lights and a sound system were installed for PML-N’s Okara public gathering. However, heavy rain started pouring amid the preparations for the power show and filled the ground with water.

However, several trees were cut down to make way for the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) power show.

