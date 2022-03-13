No-trust: PML-N, JUI-F gear for public gatherings outside Parliament

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) have hinted at holding public gatherings outside Parliament after the no-trust motion is tabled in the National Assembly, ARY NEWS reported.

According to sources privy to the development, the PML-N has summoned a meeting of its office-bearers including divisional and tehsil level leadership to hold a successful public gathering outside the Parliament during the no-trust motion.

Meanwhile, Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) chief and head of Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) Moulana Fazlur Rehman has also hinted at a public gathering in the capital as he asked his activists to prepare for it.

“Be ready for a call to reach Islamabad on short notice,” he said and asked Prime Minister Imran Khan to bring 172 lawmakers for a no-trust move rather than bringing 200,000 people to Islamabad.

Fazlur Rehman said that Khan has lost the confidence of his allies and he should now prepare for his exit.

The move from PML-N and JUI-F came the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) decided for a power show at Islamabad’s D-Chowk in a bid to show solidarity with Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan.

The announcement was made by Federal Minister for Energy, Hammad Azhar, however the date and time for the public gathering will be announced soon, he added.

The minister claimed the public gathering to show solidarity with the prime minister will be the biggest in the country’s history, in which masses will express confidence in the leadership of PM Imran Khan.

