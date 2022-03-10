PTI decides to hold pubic gathering at D-Chowk

ISLAMABAD: In a move to show solidarity with Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan, the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has decided for a power show at Islamabad’s D-Chowk, ARY News reported on Thursday.

The announcement was made by Federal Minister for Energy, Hammad Azhar, however the date and time for the public gathering will be announced soon, he added.

The minister claimed the public gathering to show solidarity with the prime minister will be the biggest in the country’s history, in which masses will express confidence in the leadership of PM Imran Khan.

Earlier, Prime Minister Imran Khan had said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government is “stable” and joint opposition will face defeat on all fronts.

He had said this was talking with Punjab Governor Chaudhary Muhammad Sarwar and Chief Minister Usman Buzdar who called on him here in Lahore.

During the meeting, the prime minister had also tasked the Punjab governor and CM Buzdar to engage with Punjab MNAs and MPAs amid a no-confidence motion in Centre and a tense political situation in Punjab.

On the occasion, matters pertaining to the political situation of the country, ongoing developmental projects and administrative matters of the province were also discussed.

