PML-N, PPP make back door contacts to ease political tesion

ISLAMABAD: Backchannel contacts have been made between the ruling Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), ARY News reported, citing sources.

The PML-N, which holds power at the center and in Punjab, has sent a message of reconciliation to the PPP once again.

The ruling party contacted the PPP after their relations grew tense following the general elections in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK).

Sources said that PML-N leaders are likely to hold a meeting with PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari soon. It is also anticipated that the meeting will take place at the Parliament House.

The meeting will discuss national and parliamentary affairs as the ruling government seeks to ease tensions with the PPP.

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A war of words had broken out after the AJK general elections, with the PPP leveling accusations of rigging and torture against the PML-N.

The PPP has decided to raise the issues surrounding the Azad Jammu and Kashmir elections and the creation of new provinces in Parliament.

Sources said Pakistan People’s Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari is expected to respond in Parliament on the AJK elections as well as the issue of creating new provinces.

Bilawal is also expected to highlight the party’s concerns over alleged rigging in the AJK elections and discuss the PPP’s reservations regarding the electoral process.

According to sources, the PPP chairman will also speak about negotiations with the federal government over the situation arising from the AJK elections.

Bilawal is likely to address the National Assembly within the next two days, sources said. PPP parliamentarians are also expected to voice their views on the creation of new provinces on the floor of the House and stage a protest over the matter.

The PPP has previously said decisions regarding new administrative units should reflect the will of the people. The PPP has been alleging PML-N of rigging in the recently held phase-wise AJK elections.