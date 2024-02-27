PML-N, PPP oppose allocation of reserved seats to SIC

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan People’s Party (PPP), Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), and Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) on Tuesday opposed granting reserve seats to the Sunni Ittehad Council (SIC).

According to details, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) heard the pleas regarding the inclusion of independent members in the Sunni Ittehad Council and the allocation of reserved seats.

A five-member bench of the ECP headed by CEC Sikandar Sultan Raja took up the plea. Barrister Gohar Ali, Farogh Naseem, Azam Nazir Tarar, and Ata Tarar, appeared before the electoral body.

Political parties opposed granting reserved seats to the Sunni Ittehad Council, citing the party did not win a single seat and got the members after PTI-backed independent candidates joined the party.

Farooq H. Naek said it should be clarified first whether the Sunni Ittehad Council has the right to special seats or not, to which Azam Nazir Tarar responded by suggesting giving the seats to other parties including PML-N.

PTI’s counsel, Barrister Ali Zafar stated that it cannot be allowed for anyone to challenge the request from outside. First, decide who the pleader is and why he has come to challenge.

Azam Nazir Tarar argued that the Sunni Ittehad Council did not provide a priority list, so what would happen to those who submitted the request first?

The Election Commission consolidated all requests against the Sunni Ittehad Council and adjourned the hearing until a later date.