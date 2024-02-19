PML-N, PPP talks end without breakthrough

ISLAMABAD: The talks between Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) to devise a power-sharing formula in a potential coalition government remained inconclusive amid the ongoing political stalemate, ARY News reported.

The fifth meeting between the Contact and Coordination Committees (CCCs) of the two parties, which took place on Monday, remained inconclusive and both decided to meet again tomorrow (Tuesday) to finalise the power-sharing formula.

The PML-N was represented by Ishaq Dar, Sardar Ayaz Sadiq, Azam Nazeer Tarar and Malik Muhammad Ahmed Khan, whereas those representing the PPP included former Sindh chief minister Murad Ali Shah, Saeed Ghani, Qamar Zaman Kaira, Nadeem Afzal Chan and Nawab Sanaullah Zehri.

Sources told ARY News that the PPP delegation did not arrive for the second round of talks, scheduled to be held after a brief pause.

Currently, the PML-N and PPP are trying to stitch together a coalition government as no political party was able to gain a simple majority in the recently held general polls.

After assessing the circumstances, the PPP assured PML-N of its support in the government formation and election of the next prime minister on the condition that, in return, it will get key constitutional offices, including that of the president.

The PPP has also announced that despite supporting the PML-N at the centre, the party will not take ministries in the federal cabinet. However, the PML-N is reluctant to form a government without allies.

Read More: PPP once again ‘rejects’ PML-N’s power-sharing formula

In the last meeting on Thursday, representatives of both parties sought more time to assess the proposals discussed in the first meeting.

Uncertainty looms over Pakistan’s political future as none of the major political parties – PML-N, PPP, or the PTI-backed independent candidates – secured a simple majority in the National Assembly in the February 8 general elections.

Political stakeholders were making efforts to forge alliances and secure 169 seats in the 336-member lower house of parliament.

PTI-backed Independent candidates consolidated their lead in the general elections 2024 over mainstream political parties, especially in the National and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assemblies, throughout the result announcement process.

Read More: Elections 2024 Pakistan results: PTI-backed IND candidates lead in NA

According to the results announced so far, PTI-backed independent candidates have managed to win 92 seats. PML-N is in the second position with 79 seats, while the PPP has won 54 seats.

The MQM-P won in 17 constituencies, JUI-F in four, and PML-Q in three, while IPP and BNP won two seats each.

Following the general elections, both the PML-N and PPP had formed committees to decide the terms and conditions for the next federal government.

Initially, PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto was eyeing the slot of the prime minister but later pull out himself of the race. He had unequivocally announced that his father, PPP co-chairperson Asif Ali Zardari, should be given the coveted slot of the country’s president.

Although the PML-N candidate for PM slot was Nawaz Sharif, the party later changed its mind. It later nominated its president and Nawaz’s younger brother, Shehbaz Sharif, for the premier’s position to lead a new alliance.