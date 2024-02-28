PML-N, PPP to make appointments with mutual understanding

LAHORE: The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) decided to make administrative appointments in Punjab with mutual understanding, ARY News reported citing sources.

According to the sources, both parties agreed to form a joint committee for making decisions in the appointment of administrative officers of Punjab.

The PPP has already given names to the committee. The sources privy to the development said that the PML-N and PPP during their talks for government formation in centre, Punjab and Balochistan had decided to form the committee for the purpose.

Meanwhile, the preparations for the formation of the cabinet in Punjab have accelerated and many names are being considered in this regard.

According to sources, Rana Sanaullah would be made the chief minister advisor on Home. In the first phase, Rana Sanaullah will sworn in as the advisor and later he would also contest the by-election from Sheikhupura or Lahore.

The PML-N sources said that provincial ministers and advisors are likely to be taken from various divisions and districts of Punjab.

The sources privy to the development claimed that Marriyum Aurangzeb, Malik Ahmad Khan, Rana Iqbal, Khawaja Salman Rafiq, and Khawaja Imran Nazir are also being considered for the Punjab cabinet

Besides, the names of Faisal Khokhar, Yawar Zaman, Bilal Yasin, Mujtaba Shujaur Rehman, Zakia Shahnawaz, Uzma Bukhari, Hina Pervaiz Butt are also under consideration