PML-N, PTI face-off in Khanewal’s PP-206 by-polls today

KHANEWAL: Polling for the by-poll on the Punjab Assembly’s seat PP-206 will be held today (Thursday) as the Election Commission of Pakistan has finalised all arrangements, ARY News reported.

Polling will start at 8:00 AM which will continue by 5:00 PM without any break.

According to ECP, 183 polling stations and 512 polling booths have been set up for around 230,698 voters of the constituency where 13 candidates are competing.

The PML-N has fielded Rana Muhammad Saleem, who was a PTI candidate in the 2018 general election while the PTI has fielded Munaza Perveen, the widow of late Daha against him.

Daha had defeated PTI’s Rana Saleem by a margin of 3,546 votes in 2018. The seat fell vacant after the death of PML-N MPA Nishat Ahmed Khan Daha.

It is pertinent to mention here that in a recently held by-election in NA-133 Lahore, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz’s (PML-N) Shaista Pervaiz Malik emerged victorious after securing 46,811 votes.

Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) candidate Chaudhry Aslam Gill came in second who secured 32,313 votes, unofficial results showed.

In NA-133 Lahore-by-poll, the turnout ratio was 18.59 percent.

