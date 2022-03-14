PML-N reiterates call for immediate election after no-trust move

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Khawaja Saad Rafique on Monday said that there is a need for a fresh mandate to run the affairs of the country as no improvement could be brought in a year left for the completion of the ongoing term, ARY NEWS reported.

The remarks came a day after Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) leader and Punjab Assembly Speaker Pervaiz Elahi said that it has been agreed that the incumbent assemblies should complete their tenure.

While rejecting Elahi’s condition for extending support to the joint opposition, Saad Rafique while talking to media after a hearing into the Paragon scandal case said that the country could not be ruled with the existing mandate.

“Only a year and a month are being left for the completion of the tenure and no one could bring improvement after what Imran Khan has done to this country in such a short span,” he said and reiterated that they wanted immediate elections in the country.

Only a new government with a fresh mandate could bring the country out of this crisis, the PML-N MNA said.

On Sunday, Pakistan Muslim League Quaid top leader Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi said that PML-Q took the final decision and the country’s assemblies will complete its term.

Pervaiz Elahi made an informal statement before the journalists after chairing the PML-Q parliament party’s session in Islamabad today to decide on the no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan.

“We have taken our final decisions but we are still holding final consultations with our friends. We will tender resignations from our ministries if we choose to join the opposition alliance.”

