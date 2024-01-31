PML-N saved Pakistan from economic default: Shehbaz

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz president Shehbaz Sharif said that PML-N saved the country from economic default, ARY News reported.

As per details, the PML-N president said RTS was blocked in Election 2018 intentionally through proper planning and the polling agents were also removed to carry out rigging.

He said that Pakistan was on the right track of development as the country got rid of electricity loadsheding, agriculture sector was growing fast but Pakistan landed in crisis when the PML-N government was removed from power.

The former prime minister said that PML-N wants free, fair and transparent elections so that the country could prosper.

Commenting on the IMF agreement he said that the IMF deal was signed by the then PTI government as they landed Pakistan on the verge of economic default for their political gains.

It is pertinent to mention here that Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) launched its much-awaited election manifesto on January 27.

The manifesto was unveiled by PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif.

Speaking at a party event in Lahore, he said that the PML-N’s manifesto would be “fully implemented” if voted to power. Nawaz said he hoped the people would read the manifesto.

Siddiqui emphasized that the PML-N leader instructed the committee to include only achievable commitments in the manifesto.

“Nawaz Sharif prohibited us from making unrealistic promises in the manifesto,” he stated.

The delayed manifesto announcement was attributed to the party’s focus on comprehensive reforms, involving the formation of 32 committees to draft it, including an assessment of the party’s past performance.