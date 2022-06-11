PML-N Senator confirms Nawaz Sharif has asked them to prepare for elections

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Senator Sajid Mir on Saturday confirmed that party supremo Nawaz Sharif has directed them to prepare for general elections, ARY NEWS reported.

Sajid Mir said this in an interview with ARY NEWS after he was asked if Nawaz Sharif has directed them to prepare for the elections. “Of course! Nawaz Sharif has asked us to prepare for elections,” he said.

He added that they needed basic reforms for elections which are now being carried out. “Certain hurdles with regard to the election commission will also be removed within a few months,” he said.

He further pointed out that the second issue faced by the party was economy and after restoring stability they will reach out to the masses for a fresh vote. “The economic stability shall return in four months and then we will announce fresh elections,” he said and shared that elections could be possible held by October.

He said that since the PML-N has taken responsibility for a tough task, it is now important to devise a path towards stability. “Neither elections are possible in the next month nor they could be dragged to 2023,” the PML-N leader who is considered close to Nawaz Sharif said.

He further shared that friendly nations could also turn away Pakistan’s request for a bailout if IMF refuses to release a US$1 billion tranche.

He said that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has offered national dialogue over economy but Imran Khan rejected the proposal. “Political differences aside but I think that dragging it to enmity is not right,” Allama Sajid Mir said.

