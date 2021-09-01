Keep distance from Fazlur Rehman, senior PML-N leaders ‘suggest’ Shehbaz Sharif   

ISLAMABAD: Senior Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) leaders have suggested the party chief Shehbaz Sharif keep a distance from JUI-F leader and PDM head Maulana Fazlur Rehman, ARY NEWS reported on Wednesday citing sources.

According to sources having knowledge of discussion between senior party leaders and Shehbaz Sharif on the future strategy of the PML-N ahead of the next elections, it was suggested that the younger Sharif should activate himself and mobilize the party cadres for the next polls.

The narrative of ‘give respect to vote’ should be our base and Shehbaz Sharif while holding the reins of the party should allow Maryam Nawaz to play on the front foot, they argued.

They advised the PML-N president to maintain distance with Maulana Fazlur Rehman as his narrative and a recent attempt to bar women from attending the PDM public gathering in Karachi could badly hurt the party’s narrative.

They further called for immediately leading the party towards road politics as it is crucial for political gains ahead of the next polls.

The PML-N leaders further complained that they had repeatedly raised the issue of reorganization of the party’s structure and if it was adopted they would have not faced any difficulty in bringing people to roads.

Read More: EVMS USE: PML-N STARTS CONSULTATIONS AFTER PM’S LETTER TO SHEHBAZ SHARIF

“A reshuffle in the political hierarchy is need of the hour,” they said.

The party leaders further suggested that they have fewer time left before the next polls and Nawaz Sharif should run the affairs from London and keep a complete check on the PML-N activities.

“Non-functional members should be replaced with the currently active workers in order to induce passion among the cadres,” they said.