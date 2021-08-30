EVMs use: PML-N starts consultations after PM’s letter to Shehbaz Sharif

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) has started consultations over the use of electronic voting machines (EVMs) in the next general elections after the opposition leader Shehbaz Sharif received a letter from Prime Minister Imran Khan, citing sources, ARY News reported on Monday.

Sources within PML-N said that the Opposition Leader in the National Assembly (NA) Shehbaz Sharif received the letter from PM Imran Khan seeking consultations with the opposition for the use of electronic voting machines (EVMs) in the next elections.

The premier has sought names from the opposition party, Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N), for holding consultations regarding the EVMs.

Sources told ARY News that PML-N started consultation after the PM’s letter and the final decision will be made by the party chief for giving names to the federal government regarding the consultations.

It is expected that PML-N will select central leaders including Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, Ahsan Iqbal and Rana Sanaullah for the EVM-related consultative session.

Sources added that PML-N leaders recommended seeking an opinion from the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) regarding the use of EVMs. They suggested that ECP officials should also be presented in the consultative meetings regarding the use of EVMs in the general elections.

According to the sources, Shehbaz Sharif has decided to hold consultations with other opposition parties to know their thoughts regarding the EVM usage prior to responding to the premier’s letter.

On Saturday, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), while reiterating that it believes in holding transparent and fair elections, had said that the electronic voting machines (EVMs) would be used in polls if they prove to be useful.

The commission had said it has already set up a technical committee to evaluate the EVMs developed by the Ministry of Science and Technology. The committee is holding a consultation with the ministry on the voting machines, it added.

The ECP had said it is in favour of the use of EVMs if a consensus is developed on the issue.

Separately, sources had said that the science and technology ministry has not yet provided information the commission’s committee has asked it for and is awaiting its reply. They said the ministry has also not provided a report on the examination of EVMs to the ECP panel.