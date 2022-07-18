PML-N session: Shehbaz Sharif like-minded leaders oppose early elections

The like-minded leaders of the Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) President and prime minister Shehbaz Sharif have opposed the organisation of early elections in the country, ARY News reported on Monday.

After facing a humiliating defeat in the Punjab by-polls, Shehbaz Sharif chaired the consultative session of the PML-N to decide the future strategy. The consultative session was attended by the majority of like-minded PML-N leaders of Shehbaz Sharif who opposed early elections.

The majority of the Nawaz-league leaders said that the appropriate time for the fresh elections has passed two months ago and such a decision will backfire.

They said it would be fruitless to announce fresh elections without giving any relief to the nation. Several leaders suggested the Nawaz-league president consult coalition partners before making a final decision.

Sources told ARY News that those PML-N leaders who are backing the decision of early elections were not invited to the session. However, some PML-N politicians have recommended fresh polls in today’s session.

The party leaders were of the view that the PTI dissident lawmakers were not accepted by the PML-N activists in different constituencies during the Punjab by-polls.

Due to the internal differences, the party’s office-bearers, previous ticket holders and local government (LG) representatives had not made efforts for the victory of the candidates in the recent by-elections.

It is important to mention here that the ruling political party had awarded tickets to the PTI dissident lawmakers on 19 out of 20 provincial seats during the Punjab by-polls. Ahsan Sharafat was the only PML-N loyalist who received the ticket from his political party in the PP-158 Lahore constituency.

The ticket had been issued to the PML-N loyalist after former provincial minister Aleem Khan refused to contest by-polls from the constituency.

