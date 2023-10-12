‘PML-N stands nowhere in elections without Nawaz Sharif’

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) senior leader Javed Latif said that the party stands nowhere in elections without the former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, ARY News reported.

Speaking in ARY News programme “Khabar” Javed Latif said that the 16-parties PDM government couldn’t prosper Pakistan the way Nawaz Sharif did.

He said that is it a level playing field to bring the perpetrator of May 9 in competition with the PML-N supremo.

Javed Latif said that the Supreme Court verdict in the Practice and Procedure bill does not affect Nawaz Sharif’s right to appeal. Four years back, Maryam Nawaz and her father Nawaz Sharif were not allowed to air on television, he added.

Earlier today, Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaarul Haq Kakar dismissed the impression that former prime minister Nawaz Sharif was returning to Pakistan under any deal with the interim government.

Read more: Nawaz Sharif not returning to Pakistan under deal, says PM Kakar

“The caretaker government has no soft corner for PML-N or any other political party…How can a caretaker government strike such a deal,” he said in an interview with a private news channel.

Kakar pointed out that Nawaz Sharif left the country as per the court decision “under the nose of Imran Khan’s government, and not the caretaker setup”.

It is pertinent to mention here that former prime minister Shehbaz Sharif announced Nawaz Sharif’s return to Pakistan on October 21. “he will be given a splendid welcome on his arrival in Pakistan”, he added.

He said that the party supremo was removed from power through a conspiracy and the rigging in the 2018 general elections left Pakistan behind in the region.

“We held consultations with the senior leadership of the party and decided that party supremo will return to Pakistan in October and lead the election campaign,” Shehbaz Sharif said while talking to journalists in London.