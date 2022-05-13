PML-N still indecisive as PM Shehbaz Sharif, cabinet members set to return

LONDON: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) has not yet decided on a future political roadmap even after two days of consultation between Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif along with cabinet members and party supremo Nawaz Sharif in London, ARY NEWS reported.

According to sources having knowledge of the development, the PML-N leaders will start returning to Pakistan from tonight while Shehbaz Sharif will likely stay for another day and return tomorrow.

“The top party leaders discussed overall economic and political issues faced by the country during two days of consultations, however, the meeting failed to reach a consensus over economic reforms and elections,” they said adding, that even Nawaz Sharif had to postpone his press conference announced to share decisions taken by the party.

It emerged that Nawaz Sharif group within PML-N is determined to go for elections after budget while those supporting PM Shehbaz Sharif want elections in October or November after electoral reforms.

Even no consensus could be developed between Ishaq Dar and Finance Minister Miftah Ismail over an economic package. “Ishaq Dar wanted to return to Pakistan immediately, however, Nawaz Sharif has refrained him from doing so,” the sources having knowledge of discussions in the PML-N meeting shared.

They added said that a strategy devised during the meeting to deal with the long march planned by Imran Khan will be shared with coalition partners. “Suggestions on economic reforms and relief package will also be shared with them,” they added.

