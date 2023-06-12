PML-N to support PPP candidates in Karachi mayoral election

KARACHI: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz has extended support to the People’s Party candidates in Mayor and Deputy Mayor’s election, ARY News reported on Monday.

The PML-N central leadership has communicated the PPP, a coalition partner in the federal government, about its decision.

PML-N Sindh President Shah Muhammad Shah while informing the PPP leadership has directed the deputy mayor’s party candidates to withdraw their nomination papers. Fourteen PML-N members in the city council will vote for the PPP’s mayor and deputy mayor’s candidates.

The decision has been taken on the instructions of the PML-N Quaid Mian Nawaz Sharif.

People’s Party has welcomed the PML-N decision and vowed to work jointly with the allied party for development of the city.

Earlier, the PML-N’s elected chairmen had decided to field their own candidate, while expressing their discontent with the decision of the party’s committee headed by Muhammad Zubair to extend support to the PPP.

The party’s UC chairmen had informed the PML-N Sindh president Shah Muhammad Shah about their reservations and asked him to decide the matter.

Total number of seats in the City Council is 371 and the Karachi mayor needs 186 votes to win the majority in the council.

The finalized list of candidates will be released on June 14 and the mayor election will take place on June 15.

On June 16, the Returning Officers will announce the results whereas the successful candidates will take oath on June 19.