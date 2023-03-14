PML-N targeting judiciary for personal gains: Saqib Nisar

LAHORE: Former chief justice of Pakistan (CJP) Justice (retired) Saqib Nisar has said that Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) is ‘targeting’ judiciary for personal gains, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

In an exclusive interview with ARY News, the former CJP said PML-N was of the view that I will ‘take care’ of them but as “I continue giving judgments on the merit, PML-N turned against me.”

Saqib Nisar said Maryam Nawaz wants to achieve ‘specific gains’ by creating political chaos in the country. “Maryam Nawaz is taunting me by calling ‘Baba Dam,” said the former top judge and added, “It is a tragedy if someone’s child turns mannerless.”

Nisar said what should he respond to the ‘political lies’ of Maryam Nawaz and the PML-N.

In reply to a question, the former CJP denied any contact with the current judges of the top court.

On the Panama case, Saqib Nisar said the SC bench hearing the Panama case told him that Nawaz Sharif’s counsel has admitted the ‘wrongdoings’ of his client.

Former CJP said he held two meetings with the former prime minister Imran Khan, one when he was in power and another after he was impeached by the PDM parties.

“Imran Khan asked me to suggest another person to lead the NAB cases to a logical conclusion, which I denied,” Nisar maintained and said he never talked about former COAS General (retired) Qamar Javed Bajwa with the PTI chief.

Nisar also admitted his meeting with the former COAS Qamar Javed Bajwa and Lt.General (retired) Faiz Hameed. Held several meetings with Faiz Hameed with regard to the case of missing persons as CJP.

