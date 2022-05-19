‘PML-N ticket in elections similar to a flop movie’s ticket’: Pervaiz Illahi

PML-Q leader Chaudhry Pervaiz Illahi has said that the PML-N’s ticket in the upcoming elections would be similar to the ticket of a flop movie, ARY News reported.

Speaker Punjab Assembly Chaudhry Pervaiz Illahi gave an exclusive interview to ARY News and said that the Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz’s (PML-N) strategy has failed badly, the only party whose ticket is in demand right now is the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

He added that the PML-N is in really hot waters right now, their government in the centre would not last more than a month, he claimed.

The PML-Q leader said that their estranged members who joined the PDM government, Chaudhry Salik and Tariq Bashir Cheema, would rejoin them for sure at the right time. These are our people and know well enough what the PML-N has done against us, he added.

Tariq Bashir Cheema was not happy with Imran Khan yet he did not cast his vote in the motion of no-confidence, Pervaiz said. As the party leader, I did not allow Tariq Bashir or Chaudhry Salik to vote against Imran Khan, he added.

Illahi claimed that he is still in the race for Cheif Minster Punjab as the election in the Punjab Assembly was not legitimate. Humza is not the official CM of Punjab as he has not even taken his oath in accordance with the law, he added.

I used to issue Humza’s protection orders as Speaker of Punjab Assembly and he ordered an attack on me, which saddened him, he said.

The PML-N leadership swore on Quran to times to make mne the CM but retrated their decision.

He claimed that when Nawaz Shareef was arrested by Pervaiz Musharraf, he wrote a letter to him which was given to him by Humza Maryam and Kulsoom Nawaz. Nawaz Shareef apologized to me in that letter. Will publicise that letter if they do not stop badmouthing me, he warned the PML-N leadership.

He said that their and Asif Ali Zardari’s interest are the same in Punjab, they will surprise PML-N in the elections, as they have in the past. I am hopeful that Imran Khan would mend his relationship with the establishment soon, he added.

