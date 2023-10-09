PML-N to complete legal formalities for Nawaz’s arrival: Rana

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Muslim League (PML-N) Senior leader and Ex Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah said that his party would complete all legal formalities for Nawaz Sharif’s safe arrival in Lahore, ARY News reported.

As per details, he said Ex Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif is the most experienced politician of this country. A large number of people would gather Lahore on 21st October to welcome Nawaz Sharif, he said.

In reply to a question about arrest of Nawaz Sharif due to court cases, he said all the cases filed against Nawaz Sharif was on political basis and there is no fear of his arrest in Pakistan. He, however said that all legal procedure would be adopted before his address to public gathering.

Commenting on Maryam’s election campaign, he said she is motivating the workers to win general elections with a thumping majority. To a question about Shahid Khaqan Abbassi, he said the members of PML-N, including Khawaja Saad Rafique would invite Shahid Khaqan Abbassi for receiving Nawaz Sharif on 21st October. He said the PML-N, is fully active to win next elections with full support of people.

It is pertinent to mention here that former prime minister Shehbaz Sharif announced Nawaz Sharif’s return to Pakistan on October 21. “he will be given a splendid welcome on his arrival in Pakistan”, he added.

He said that the party supremo was removed from power through a conspiracy and the rigging in the 2018 general elections left Pakistan behind in the region.

“We held consultations with the senior leadership of the party and decided that party supremo will return to Pakistan in October and lead the election campaign,” Shehbaz Sharif said while talking to journalists in London.