PML-N to convey Nawaz Sharif’s message to PML-Q leaders today

ISLAMABAD: A delegation of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) will meet Chaudhry brothers of the PML-Q today and convey a message from party supremo Nawaz Sharif, ARY NEWS reported.

The meeting with the PML-N delegation is scheduled to take place at 7:00 pm at the residence of PML-Q leaders in Islamabad. The delegation will convey an important message of PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif.

The meeting came in the backdrop of a report that the federal government has conveyed to its key ally in Centre and Punjab, Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) that it could not give slot of chief minister Punjab to the party in return of supporting a no-trust move against Prime Minister Imran Khan.

The sources in the government said that the PML-Q has been conveyed that they could take the slot if PML-N is promising to give it to them in exchange of voting against PM Imran Khan in the no-trust move.

“We are ready to give any other concessions to them other than giving chief minister’s slot,” they said.

It was previously reported that the joint opposition has reached a deadlock in their efforts to bring a no-trust motion against PM Imran Khan after PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif reportedly refused to give office of Punjab chief minister to PML-Q’s Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi.

Sources privy to the development told ARY News that former prime minister Nawaz Sharif has rejected the proposal of offering Punjab chief minister slot to Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) if no-trust motion succeeds against the government.

They said that PPP Co-chairman and former president Asif Ali Zardari was in favor of giving CM Punjab slot to PML-Q’s Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi and made it clear that PTI allies will leave coalition govt on assurance of “good deals”.

Comments