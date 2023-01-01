PML-N to mediate between MQM, PPP over delimitation issue

KARACHI: The ruling Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) has decided to mediate between Muttahida Qaumi Movement Pakistan (MQM-P) and Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) over the delimitation issue, citing sources, ARY News reported on Sunday.

Sources privy to the development told ARY News that MQM-Pakistan has expressed serious concerns over the non-implementation of the agreement signed with the Centre and the Sindh government.

Sources said the MQM-Pakistan has cleared PML-N that holding local body elections without new delimitations in Karachi would be meaningless.

The party also complained that the PPP-led Sindh government had not amended the Local Government Act.

Sources revealed that senior leaders from PML-N have contacted PPP co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari to convey him the reservations of MQM-P over delimitations.

PML-N has tasked federal minister Sardar Ayaz Sadiq to arrange a meeting between PPP and MQM and resolve issues pertaining to local govt delimitation, they say.

Earlier in December, a delegation of MQM-Pakistan (MQM-P), the coalition partners of ruling PML-N, met Prime Minister (PM) Shehbaz Sharif and conveyed reservations over non-implementation of the agreement signed with Pakistan People’s Party (PPP).

During the meeting with PM Shehbaz Sharif, the delegation expressed their concerns over non-implementation of the agreement signed with Pakistan People’s Party and the federal government.

