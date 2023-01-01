Sunday, January 1, 2023
type here...
HomeMust Read
Sanjay Sadhwani

PML-N to mediate between MQM, PPP over delimitation issue

test

KARACHI: The ruling Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) has decided to mediate between Muttahida Qaumi Movement Pakistan (MQM-P) and Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) over the delimitation issue, citing sources, ARY News reported on Sunday.

Sources privy to the development told ARY News that MQM-Pakistan has expressed serious concerns over the non-implementation of the agreement signed with the Centre and the Sindh government.

Sources said the MQM-Pakistan has cleared PML-N that holding local body elections without new delimitations in Karachi would be meaningless.

The party also complained that the PPP-led Sindh government had not amended the Local Government Act.

Sources revealed that senior leaders from PML-N have contacted PPP co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari to convey him the reservations of MQM-P over delimitations.

PML-N has tasked federal minister Sardar Ayaz Sadiq to arrange a meeting between PPP and MQM and resolve issues pertaining to local govt delimitation, they say.

Earlier in December, a delegation of MQM-Pakistan (MQM-P), the coalition partners of ruling PML-N, met Prime Minister (PM) Shehbaz Sharif and conveyed reservations over non-implementation of the agreement signed with Pakistan People’s Party (PPP).

During the meeting with PM Shehbaz Sharif, the delegation expressed their concerns over non-implementation of the agreement signed with Pakistan People’s Party and the federal government.

Comments

Sanjay Sadhwani

More Stories

Latest Posts

LATEST NEWS

Comments

ARY PLATFORMS

CORPORATE

Get The App

ARY Networks

COPYRIGHT © 2022 - ARYNEWS.tv. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.