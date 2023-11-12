PML-N to ‘sweep’ Punjab in general elections 2024: Raja Riaz

Former opposition leader Raja Riaz on Sunday said Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) does not need to ally with anyone in Punjab, ARY News reported.

Speaking to reporters in Lahore on Sunday, Riaz said he was ‘thankful to God’ that the PTI chairman is no more prime minister.

Raja Riaz also said the Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz will ‘sweep’ Punjab in the upcoming elections.

He added that the PML-N does not have space to adjust more people from other parties and the party does not need to ally with anyone.

However, the PML-N leader said that work was underway for seat adjustments in the province.

Read more: Raja Riaz joins PML-N after meeting Nawaz, Shehbaz in London

Raja Riaz said it seemed unlikely that the Istehkam-e-Pakistan party would make major inroads into Punjab. He added that the IPP does not have an alliance with PMLN.

Riaz was part of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf until he refused to resign along with most of the party after the no-confidence vote removed Imran Khan from power. He served as opposition leader in the assembly afterward.

He joined PMLN in September 2023, days after the Pakistan Democratic Movement government ended.