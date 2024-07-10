PML-N unable to run government: President Zardari

LAHORE: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Punjab leadership raised severe reservations against the federal and provincial governments in a meeting with President Asif Ali Zardari, ARY News reported citing sources.

During the meeting, the PPP Punjab leadership maintained that the provincial and federal governments are not cooperating with the party and it is being ‘denied’ of its rights, the sources privy to the development said.

The PPP ticket holders from Punjab said that issues of their respective constituencies are not being resolved. “We also received votes and the people of our constituencies voters have to be satisfied,” the leaders told Asif Ali Zardari.

The president assured them to resolve the issues being faced by the PPP Punjab leadership.

“The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) is unable to run government: President Zardari. Now I have returned to the ground myself and uplift works will be carried out from Islamabad to Lahore. No political party can compete with the PPP,” President Zardari added.



He said that the PPP knows how to form governments and also how to overthrow them. The president; however, called upon his party members to resolve issues through dialogue and cooperation.

Earlier, Ali Haider Gilani, a leader of the PPP, said that that the people of South Punjab should not be treated as subjects. He criticised the Punjab government for dismantling the South Punjab Secretariat, which had been established by the previous administration.

He noted that all the secretaries of the South Punjab Secretariat have been removed by the present government.

Ali Haider Gilani asserted that Punjab should not be “run like a viceroy,” and declared that this approach is unacceptable.

He criticized the leadership in Lahore, accusing them of being unwilling to acknowledge the people of South Punjab.

Gilani further emphasized that the people of South Punjab have wholeheartedly accepted in Punjab.