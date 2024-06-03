PPP expresses reservations about PML-N govt in Punjab

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Peoples’ Party (PPP) leadership has expressed serious reservations about the government of Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) in Punjab, ARY News reported on Monday.

Ali Haider Gilani, a leader of the PPP, emphasized that the people of South Punjab should not be treated as subjects. He criticized the current government for dismantling the South Punjab Secretariat, which had been established by the previous administration.

He noted that all the secretaries of the South Punjab Secretariat have been removed by the present government.

PPP leader Ali Haider Gilani asserted that Punjab should not be “run like a viceroy,” and declared that this approach is unacceptable.

He criticized the leadership in Lahore, accusing them of being unwilling to acknowledge the people of South Punjab.

Gilani further emphasized that the people of South Punjab have wholeheartedly accepted in Punjab.

Earlier in the day, Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) and Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) started talks to join hands against the Pakistan People’s Party’s (PPP) Sindh government.

The opposition Leader in the Sindh Assembly belonging to the MQM-P Ali Khurshidi and JI’s Parliamentary Leader MPA Muhammad Farooq held a meeting ahead of the provincial budget.

Sources privy to the development said that both the leaders discussed strategy for the upcoming budget session. Both parties ‘agreed’ to form a working relationship to ensure the welfare of the people of Sindh and to pressurise the Sindh government to prioritize their needs.

The opposition leader said that the Sindh government has failed to protect the youth of Karachi as street crimes are on the rise and people are being gunned down for offering resistance to robbers.

“The Sindh government has to be pressurized to complete the Safe City project which is essential for the establishment of peace and security in the province particularly Karachi,” the sources said while quoting the MQM-P and JI leaders.