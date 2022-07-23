PML-N will not bow down to ‘one-sided’ court decisions: Maryam Nawaz

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Vice President Maryam Nawaz said on Saturday that her party will not bow down to “one-sided decisions” of the Supreme Court of Pakistan, ARY News reported.

While reacting to SC’s ruling in Punjab Assembly Deputy Speaker ruling case, the PML-N leader said that no one should expect that PML-N will not bow down to “one-sided decisions”.

Taking to Twitter, the PML-N leader wrote: ” If the court under pressure from the threats, intimidation and abusive language repeatedly take certain decisions through the same bench, deny their own decisions and put all the weight behind a single side then do not expect us to bow our heads before such one-sided decisions. Enough is Enough!”

موجودہ سیاسی انتشار اور عدم استحکام کا سلسلہ اس عدالتی فیصلے سے شروع ہوتا ہے جس کے ذریعے آئین کی من مانی تشریح کرتے ہوئے اپنی مرضی سے ووٹ دینے والوں کے ووٹ نہ گننے کا حکم جاری ہوا ۔آج اس کی ایک نئی تشریح کی جا رہی ہے تاکہ اب بھی اسی لاڈلے کو فائدہ پہچنے جسے کل پہنچا تھا!نا منظور! — Maryam Nawaz Sharif (@MaryamNSharif) July 23, 2022

اگر انصاف کے ایوان بھی دھونس، دھمکی،بدتمیزی اور گالیوں کےدباؤ میں آ کر بار بار ایک ہی بنچ کے ذریعے مخصوص فیصلے کرتےہیں،اپنے ہی دیے فیصلوں کی نفی کرتے ہیں،سارا وزن ترازو کے ایک ہی پلڑے میں ڈال دیتے ہیں تو ایسے یکطرفہ فیصلوں کے سامنے سر جھکانے کی توقع ہم سے نا رکھی جائے۔بہت ہو گیا! — Maryam Nawaz Sharif (@MaryamNSharif) July 23, 2022

‘Trustee CM’

The Supreme Court on Saturday allowed Hamza Shehbaz to work as “trustee” Punjab chief minister until the hearing resumes on Monday in Punjab Assembly Deputy Speaker Dost Mazari’s ruling case.

A three-member SC bench comprising Chief Justice Umar Ata Bandial, Justice Ijazul Ahsan and Justice Munib Akhter issued the verbal order during a hearing on PML-Q leader Pervez Elahi’s petition against Dost Mazari’s ruling in the CM election case.

The apex court said that it didn’t want a vacuum to be created in such a large province. “Cannot leave the province without a chief executive,” the court ruled.

