PML-N will not bow down to ‘one-sided’ court decisions: Maryam Nawaz

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Vice President Maryam Nawaz said on Saturday that her party will not bow down to “one-sided decisions” of the Supreme Court of Pakistan, ARY News reported.

While reacting to SC’s ruling in Punjab Assembly Deputy Speaker ruling case, the PML-N leader said that no one should expect that PML-N will not bow down to “one-sided decisions”.

Taking to Twitter, the PML-N leader wrote: ” If the court under pressure from the threats, intimidation and abusive language repeatedly take certain decisions through the same bench, deny their own decisions and put all the weight behind a single side then do not expect us to bow our heads before such one-sided decisions. Enough is Enough!”

‘Trustee CM’

The Supreme Court on Saturday allowed Hamza Shehbaz to work as “trustee” Punjab chief minister until the hearing resumes on Monday in Punjab Assembly Deputy Speaker Dost Mazari’s ruling case.

Read More: Hamza Shehbaz to remain ‘trustee’ Punjab CM till Monday, rules SC

A three-member SC bench comprising Chief Justice Umar Ata Bandial, Justice Ijazul Ahsan and Justice Munib Akhter issued the verbal order during a hearing on PML-Q leader Pervez Elahi’s petition against Dost Mazari’s ruling in the CM election case.

The apex court said that it didn’t want a vacuum to be created in such a large province. “Cannot leave the province without a chief executive,” the court ruled.

