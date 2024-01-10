PML-N ‘withdraws’ candidate in favor of IPP’s Aleem Khan

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) has decided to ‘withdraw’ its candidate in favour of Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party (IPP) president Aleem Khan before the general election 2024, ARY News reported citing sources.

According to sources, PML-N decided the withdraw the candidate from NA-117 Lahore as they striked seat adjustment on another National assembly seat with IPP.

Sources said that IPP president Aleem will contest elections from NA-117 whereas withdrew his nomination papers from NA-119 and decided not to contest elections against PML-N chief organiser Maryam Nawaz.

The IPP is expected to announce the names of its national and provincial assemblies’ candidates tomorrow, sources added.

Earlier today, sources reported that the issue of seat adjustment between the PML-N and the IPP still to be finalized.

Read more: IPP demands seven NA seats from PML-N for seat adjustment

The Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party (IPP) demanding seat adjustment on seven National Assembly constituencies from the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) instead of five seats, sources said.

PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif and the talks committee have been agreed to the IPP demand but conditioned it with the final approval of the party’s supreme leader Nawaz Sharif, party sources added.

PML-N has offered Jahangir Tareen to contest from Multan constituency instead of Lodhran. The PML-N will also be likely to enter in seat adjustment with IPP’s Noman Langrial in Sahiwal and Abdul Aleem Khan and Awn Chaudhry in Lahore, according to party sources.

Meanwhile, Nawaz Sharif summoned senior party leaders to his Jati Umra residence to discuss the election tickets issue.

Sharif will hold final consultations with the party leaders about issues of seat adjustment with other parties.

The party is expected to announce the names of its national and provincial assemblies’ candidates today, sources added.