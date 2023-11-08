PML-N’s Bashir Memon holds another meeting with Pir Pagara

KARACHI: Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) Sindh President Bashir Memon held another meeting with Pakistan Muslim League-Functional (PML-F) chief Pir Syed Sibghatullah Shah Rashdi, better known as Pir Pagara on Wednesday, ARY News reported.

After the general election date announcement, all political parties expedited efforts for political alliance in Sindh.

PML-N Sindh President Bashir Memon reached Pir Pagara’s residence again and held a ‘key meeting’ to convey Nawaz Sharif’s special message, sources told ARY News.

Memon conveyed Nawaz Sharif’s special message to Pir Pagara in the meeting. They discussed the political situation, law and order, electoral alliance and other matters related to mutual interests.

Memon told the PML-F chief that Nawaz Sharif conveyed a message to form a strong political alliance in Sindh.

They also discussed joint strategy against the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP), seat adjustment and electoral alliance in the forthcoming elections.

Yesterday, PML-N and Muttahida Qaumi Movement Pakistan (MQM-P) announced to contest the 2024 general elections jointly.

The announcement was made by MQM-P and PML-N leaders in a joint press conference following a delegation-level meeting with former premiers Nawaz Sharif and Shehbaz Sharif in Lahore.

MQM delegation comprising Dr Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui, Farooq Sattar and Mustafa Kamal met PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif and his brother Shehbaz at the party’s Central Secretariat in Lahore.

In a joint statement issued after the meeting, the parties said they had agreed to adopt a joint strategy to put an end to the public’s woes.