PML-N’s Jaffar Mandokhail likely to become Balochistan governor

QUETTA: The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) has agreed on the name of Sheikh Jaffar Khan Mandokhail for the post of Balochistan governor, ARY News reported on Friday, citing sources.

Sources told ARY News that new governors in Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and Balochistan will be appointed simultaneously.

Jaffar Khan Mandokhail, who is the president of PML-N Balochistan chapter, has claimed that his nomination has already been finalised and he will be appointed as the governor.

As the president of PML-N in Balochistan, he stated that he will play a bridging role between the province and the federal government for progress and prosperity.

Earlier in the day, it was reported that Pakistan People’s Party’s (PPP) Faisal Karim Kundi and Sardar Salim Haider are likely to be appointed as the Governors of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) and Punjab respectively.

According to sources, the PPP decided its nominees for the slots, and the appointments of new governors in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Punjab are expected soon.

Meanwhile, the PPP sources confirmed the nomination party chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari approved making Sardar Saleem Haider the Governor of Punjab.