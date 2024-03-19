PML-N’s Nawaz Sharif set to travel abroad soon

The Pakistan Muslim League – Nawaz (PML-N) supremo, Nawaz Sharif, is set to travel to London next month for routine checkup, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

Reports suggested that the seasoned politician – Nawaz Sharif – is set to travel to travel to Saudi Arabia to spend the last 10 days of Ramadan.

After spending 10 days in Saudi Arabia, it is anticipated that the former prime minister is expected to travel to London where he will undertake various medical examinations.

However, Nawaz Sharif is traveling with plans for his return to Pakistan after his routine check-ups in London.

