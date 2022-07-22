PML-N’s Raja Sagheer notified as winner in PP-07 Rawalpindi

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Friday notified the success of Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) candidate Raja Sagheer after a recount saw an increase in votes of the candidates, ARY NEWS reported.

According to sources, Raja Sagheer of the PML-N saw an increase in votes by 12, increasing his tally to 68,918 as compared to PTI’s Shabbir Awan, whose votes increased by 6, raising his tally to 68,863.

“The election commission received the final results on Saturday morning after the returning officer sent the form 49 to the commission,” they said adding that the increase in votes happened after a recount of rejected votes.

The sources within ECP said the candidates were official issued notice for the recount and notices were pasted outside their residences.

TLP candidate stood in the third position with 14,776 votes followed by 1,666 votes secured by Jamaat-i-Islami.

On Thursday, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) rejected Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) plea for a recount for the PP-7 Rawalpindi of the Punjab Assembly.

According to details, the ECP has rejected PTI candidate Shabbir Awan’s plea for a recount in 21 polling stations of PP-7 Rawalpindi. The ECP said in the verdict that the PTI candidate did not provide any conclusive argument to justify the recount.

The PTI candidate had filed a plea to recount votes in the constituency after he lost the polls by just 49 votes. The Returning Officer (RO) of the constituency had rejected the re-count plea after which the PTI candidate approached the ECP.

PML-N’s Raja Sagheer won the by-poll on the Punjab Assembly seat with a margin of just 49 votes defeating Mohammad Shabbir Awan of the PTI. The PTI also raised questions over the delayed announcement of the result in the constituency.

