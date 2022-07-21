PP-7 Rawalpindi: ECP rejects PTI’s recount plea

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has rejected Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) plea for a recount for the PP-7 Rawalpindi of the Punjab Assembly, ARY News reported.

According to details, the ECP has rejected PTI candidate Shabbir Awan’s plea for a recount in 21 polling stations of PP-7 Rawalpindi. The ECP said in the verdict that the PTI candidate did not provide any conclusive argument to justify the recount.

The PTI candidate had filed a plea to recount votes in the constituency after he lost the polls by just 49 votes. The Returning Officer (RO) of the constituency had rejected the re-count plea after which the PTI candidate approached the ECP.

PML-N’s Raja Sagheer won the by-poll on the Punjab Assembly seat with a margin of just 49 votes defeating Mohammad Shabbir Awan of the PTI. The PTI also raised questions over the delayed announcement of the result in the constituency.

The Lahore High Court Rawalpindi bench on Wednesday stopped the RO from notifying the results pertaining to the unofficially declared winner of PP-7 Rawalpindi.

The ECP has rejected the PTI’s plea for a recount in 21 polling stations of PP-7 Rawalpindi.

