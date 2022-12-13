PML-Q divided over dissolution of Punjab Assembly

LAHORE: The Pakistan Muslim League (Quaid e Azam) is divided over the dissolution of Punjab assembly which was announced by PTI Chairman and former Prime Minister Imran Khan, ARY News reported citing sources.

According to sources, PML-Q leadership is discussing the dissolution of Punjab assembly with Members of provincial assemblies (MPAs) and other close aids.

The chief minister (CM) Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi Punjab asked party MPAs whether they want to contest election independently or in coalition with Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), sources said, but most of them want to participate in election in coalition with PTI.

Several PML-Q leaders were in favor of an early election but they were against the dissolution of the Punjab Assembly. Upon various opinions, the party member gave the authority to Pervaiz Ellahi.

Furthermore, Pervaiz Elahi’s son Monis Ellahi will meet PTI chief Imran Khan, sources added.

Earlier, Punjab chief minister (CM) Pervaiz Elahi advised Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chairman and former prime minister Imran Khan to delay the Punjab Assembly dissolution.

CM Pervaiz Elahi suggested delaying the dissolution of the Punjab Assembly for at least three months so that development projects to be completed and it will be a better decision.

Sources say that Imran Khan is sticking to his position that immediate elections are the only solution to the problems facing the country.

