PML-Q to keep promises, Moonis Elahi tells NA Speaker

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Water Resources Moonis Elahi has assured the Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser of Pakistan Muslim League Quaid (PML-Q) to keep its promises made to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government, ARY News reported on Thursday.

A telephonic conversation was held between PML-Q leader Moonis Elahi and NA Speaker Asad Qaiser today in which they exchanged views on the current political, economic situation and matters related to mutual interests.

Asad Qaiser said that the country is put on the path of development under the leadership of PM Imran Khan. He added that the stability of democratic institutions is inevitable for the development and prosperity of the country.

The speaker said that PML-Q has always taken decisions in view of national interests and tolerance. It is needed to continue joint efforts to cope with the challenges to the country, he added.

Chaudhry Moonis Elahi said that PML-Q is an ally of the PTI government. He added that a wrong impression is being created for PML-Q’s cooperation with the opposition on the no-trust move.

“Meetings with the opposition leaders are part of a political process. We have confidence on the leadership skills of PM Imran Khan. Economic indicators are positive and political and economic situation is stable of the country.”

Later, Moonis Elahi said in a Twitter message, “Speaker National Assembly @AsadQaiserPTI sb called me and we discussed current situation. I told him that political discussions and consultations are going on . This does not mean any decision has been taken. We are bound to our commitments and will honor them fully.”

Earlier on February 14, a day after a meeting between Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) President Shehbaz Sharif and the Chaudhry brothers, PML-Q leader and Water Resources Minister Moonis Elahi had said that they are political people and welcome whoever comes to their home.

Speaking at an international symposium regarding hydro-power, he conveyed what is being dubbed a “clear message” to Prime Minister Imran Khan who was in attendance at the event.

“We are political people and have relationships. It is our duty to meet with people and whoever comes to our home, we welcome him,” the PML-Q leader had said, indirectly referring to yesterday’s meeting between the Chaudhry brothers and Shehbaz Sharif.

Pointing to PM Khan, Elahis had said, “We have a relationship with you, which is meant to be maintained.”

Addressing the event later, PM Imran Khan had said he has complete trust in the Chaudhry brothers.

