PML-Q wants PTI to delay Islamabad long march

LAHORE: Punjab Assembly Speaker Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi and Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) senior leader Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi has reportedly suggested PTI Vice Chairman Shah Mehmood Qureshi for delaying the long march towards Islamabad by at least a month, ARY News reported on Tuesday citing sources.

The suggestion from PML-Q to PTI came during a meeting between PTI Vice Chairman Shah Mehmood Qureshi and Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi held on Monday in Lahore.

Qureshi’s son Zain Qureshi and former federal minister Moonis Elahi were also present on the occasion.

Both the leaders discussed the current political situation in the country and matters of mutual interest, including the PTI’s movement against the government.

A well-placed source has told ‘ARY News’ that Elahi advised Qureshi to delay long march by a month. “PTI should avoid holding an immediate long march towards,” Elahi was quoted as saying.

SHAH MAHMOOD QURESHI CALLS ON PERVAIZ ELAHI TO DISCUSS ELECTIONS

Pervaiz Elahi while speaking during the meeting said that Imran Khan is fighting for a real independence and he would stand with him in this fight.

Shah Mahmood Qureshi said that their struggle would continue unless a fresh election is announced. “Imran Khan only wants a fresh election,” he said and added that they would continue their fight against a corruption and looting spree in the country.

Comments