Shah Mahmood Qureshi calls on Pervaiz Elahi to discuss elections

LAHORE: Former Foreign Minister and PTI leader Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Monday met Speaker Punjab Assembly and PML-Q leader Pervaiz Elahi as the two discussed overall political situation in the country, ARY NEWS reported.

During the meeting, the two discussed political situation, long march against the government, cooperation between the two parties in the next election and other matters of mutual interest.

Pervaiz Elahi while speaking during the meeting said that Imran Khan is fighting for a real independence and he would stand with him in this fight.

Shah Mahmood Qureshi said that their struggle would continue unless a fresh election is announced. “Imran Khan only wants a fresh election,” he said and added that they would continue their fight against a corruption and looting spree in the country.

It is pertinent to mention here that Punjab Assembly and Pakistan Muslim League Quaid (PML-Q) President Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi has offered mediation between Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan and the establishment.

In an interview with a foreign media outlet, Pervaiz Elahi recommended Imran Khan target his political opponents instead of the military establishment. “I am ready to play my role in improving relations between Imran Khan and the establishment.”

The Punjab Assembly speaker said that he has always asked Imran Khan during his meetings with him to refrain from fighting with the establishment as the prime target should be the political opponents.

