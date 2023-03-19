PML-Z chief Ijaz-ul-Haq joins PTI

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League Zia (PML-Z) chief Ijaz-ul-Haq formally joined Imran Khan-led Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Sunday, ARY News reported.

The son of former military dictator Zia-ul-Haq and PML-Z chief Ijaz-ul-Haq met Imran Khan today. After the meeting, Haq announced to formally join Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf.

Earlier in February, former Punjab chief minister (CM) Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi and ten other ex-Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) MPAs had joined Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

The development was announced by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) vice president Fawad Chaudhry while addressing a press conference in Lahore along with Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi.

“Former Punjab CM and his associates have joined PTI”, Fawad Chaudhry said, adding that Elahi and his associates made sacrifices to stand with Tehreek-e-Insaf. He announced that Pervaiz Elahi will be the President of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf.

Elahi vowed to stand firmly with Imran Khan, saying that they will continue to work for the betterment of the country.

The development came after Imran Khan had offered Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) to merge with PTI.

