PM’s laptop scheme 2023: Here’s how to apply online

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s Coordinator on Economy and Energy Bilal Azhar Kayani said that the upcoming federal will encompass special incentives for IT start-ups.

Addressing a news conference in Islamabad, he said that 100,000 laptops will be given to the youth this year under Prime Minister’s Youth Laptop Scheme.

Here’s How to Apply For PM’s Youth Laptop Scheme

According to the Higher Education Commission (HEC), students can apply through a dedicated online portal https://laptop.pmyp.gov.pk/.

The eligibility criteria for awarding laptops to the students is that they must be studying in Public Sector Universities/Degree Awarding Institutes duly recognized by HEC. Students must be enrolled till June 30, 2023.

For students who are enrolled in any five-year programme, they must be admitted after June 30, 2018, and before June 30, 2023; while for the four-year programme the students must be admitted after June 30, 2019 and before June 30, 2023.

Similarly, students enrolled in a two-year programme must be admitted after June 30, 2021, and before June 30, 2023.

For the 3.5, 2.5 and 1.5 years programmes, the starting admission dates are December 31, 2019, December 31, 2020, and December 31, 2021, while the end date is the same for all three programmes i.e. June 30, 2023.

Students enrolled in PhD/MS/ MPhil or equivalent 18-year programmes should not be enrolled in a weekend programme.

Students’ eligibility and enrolment status as defined above shall be validated on the day of distribution of laptops at the respective HEI. Only those students who have applied timely through an online portal and selected as per specified criteria will be awarded the laptop.

The laptops will be distributed on a merit basis to students of all degree programmes including BS (16 Years), MS/MPhil (18 Years) and PhD. Laptops’ share will be calculated on an enrollment basis in each degree programme.

Students must have secured 70 per cent marks in the semester system, and 60 per cent marks in the annual system.