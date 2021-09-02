Pakistan Navy inducts first long-range maritime patrol aircraft

KARACHI: Pakistan Navy on Thursday inducted the first jet-powered long-range maritime patrol (LRMP) aircraft, a press release issued from the naval public relations department stated.

The induction ceremony of the Pakistan Navy’s first modern Long Range Maritime Patrol twin-engine jet aircraft was held at PNS Mehran, Karachi.

Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi graced the occasion as chief guest, where upon arrival at Mehran base, the chief guest was received by Commander Pakistan Fleet Rear Admiral Naveed Ashraf, said a Pakistan Navy news release.

The newly inducted twin-engine jet aircraft is a variant of Brazilian-built state-of-the-art Embraer Jet aircraft globally utilized in air operations.

Two more aircraft of the series have also been contracted by Pakistan Navy. These aircraft will be equipped with the latest weapons and sensors to undertake Maritime Air Operations.

Speaking on the occasion, the Chief of the Naval Staff paid rich tribute to Veteran Kashmiri Hurriyat leader Syed Ali Geelani and expressed condolence on his demise.

Later the Naval Chief commended the remarkable transition of the Pakistan Navy Air Arm from prop to jet age of Long Range Maritime Patrol Operations.

Pakistan Navy is fully cognizant of prevailing challenges and is committed to upgrading its combat inventory to generate swift response, he reassured.

He further underscored that Pakistan Navy was committed to safeguarding its seafronts while ensuring a conducive maritime environment in the region.

Earlier during his welcome address, Commander Pakistan Fleet Rear Admiral Naveed Ashraf highlighted the capabilities of the new aircraft and expressed hope that the addition of this potent aircraft will enhance PN’s capabilities to protect the Maritime interests of Pakistan.